SEOUL South Korean prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the country's national swimming federation (KSF) amid suspicions of misappropriation of government funds, Yonhap News agency reported on Wednesday.

The South Korean agency quoted prosecutors as saying arrests had been made and computer hard drives and documents on sports industry projects had been confiscated.

The raid comes after the country's sports ministry announced last week it was cutting off funding to several federations amid concerns about corruption.

A KSF official confirmed to Reuters by telephone that prosecutors had taken evidence from the headquarters but was unable to comment further.

