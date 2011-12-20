British swimmer Mark Foster celebrates his victory in the 50 metres butterfly in the European Short Course Championship held in Valencia December 17, 2000. JR/CRB

LONDON British swimmer Mark Foster has ruled out competing at his home Olympic Games next year as he does not envisage winning a medal, the six-times world champion said on Tuesday.

Foster, 41, returned from retirement to compete at the 2008 Beijing Games, his fifth Olympics, and recently dropped heavy hints that he might swim at the London 2012 Games.

"I was tempted, many times, and I never announced I was retiring (after Beijing) because I always wanted to keep the door open," Foster told the BBC.

But the 50-metre freestyle specialist said he has now given up on the dream of winning a first Olympic medal.

"There comes a time when you would rather walk away than hobble away," he said.

Foster's success in the pool also includes ten European gold medals and he was the flag bearer for Britain during the opening ceremony at the Beijing Games.

"I've been to five Olympics but I would have given them all up for one shot to be at London," he said.

"I know I could make the team and be in the top two in the country but would I do anything? No, I'd probably make the semi-finals, maybe."

