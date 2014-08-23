United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
American teenager Katie Ledecky broke her own world record for the women's 400 metres freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships on Saturday.
The 17-year-old won the final at Australia's Gold Coast in three minutes, 58.37 seconds, slashing almost half a second off the previous world record she set in California earlier this month.
"It's a good feeling," Ledecky said in a poolside interview. "I was just racing my best time and trying to swim faster."
Ledecky also holds the women's world record for 800m and 1,500m freestyle.
(Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.