New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
Michael Phelps became a father on Thursday when his fiancee Nicole Johnson gave birth to a boy, the Olympic swimming champion announced on Instagram.
Three months before the Rio Olympics, where he hopes to add to his record haul of 18 gold medals, Phelps posted a photo of himself cradling the baby.
"Welcome Boomer Robert Phelps into the world!!! Born 5-5-2016 at 7:21 pm !!! Healthy and happy!!! Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!!," he wrote.
Phelps, 30, is training for the United States Olympic trials that will be held from June 26-July 3.
He retired after the 2012 London Olympics, but announced a comeback less than two years later.
(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Steve Keating.)
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.