Vladimir Dyatchin of Russia adjusts his goggles after winning in the 10th race of the 2007 FINA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup in Singapore October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong

MOSCOW Two-time open water world champion Vladimir Dyatchin announced his retirement on Thursday soon after the Russian anti-doping agency banned him for two years for doping offences.

Dyatchin's A sample, taken on June 30 last year, showed he had taken something illegal, the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday, without specifying the banned substance.

His suspension has been backdated, beginning on July 4, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).

The 32-year old, however, immediately announced his retirement from the sport.

"I will not compete again of course. I will concentrate on organising events," Dyatchin, won gold in the 10km open water races at the world championships in Barcelona in 2003 and Melbourne in 2007, told the R-Sport news agency.

He finished seventh at the London Olympics in 2012.

