CAPE TOWN Former South African swimming great Karen Muir, the youngest-ever world record holder in any sport, has died of breast cancer aged 60, South African media reported on Tuesday.

Muir was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1980 having set 15 world records in the backstroke at 100 metres, 200 metres, 110 yards and 220 yards.

Her first was in the 110-yards event at the 1965 ASA National Junior Championships in Blackpool, England aged 12 years, 10 months and 25 days, making her the youngest world record holder in any sport.

Muir also won 22 South African Championships and three U.S. National Championships, but never competed at the Olympic Games because of the sports boycott imposed on her country.

Muir went on to qualify as a doctor and emigrated to Canada where she practised until her death.

