Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
CAPE TOWN Former South African swimming great Karen Muir, the youngest-ever world record holder in any sport, has died of breast cancer aged 60, South African media reported on Tuesday.
Muir was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1980 having set 15 world records in the backstroke at 100 metres, 200 metres, 110 yards and 220 yards.
Her first was in the 110-yards event at the 1965 ASA National Junior Championships in Blackpool, England aged 12 years, 10 months and 25 days, making her the youngest world record holder in any sport.
Muir also won 22 South African Championships and three U.S. National Championships, but never competed at the Olympic Games because of the sports boycott imposed on her country.
Muir went on to qualify as a doctor and emigrated to Canada where she practised until her death.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.