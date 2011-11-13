Australia's Ian Thorpe swims during his men's 100m butterfly heat at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Tokyo November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Ian Thorpe flopped again in his comeback to competitive swimming by placing 26th in heats for the 100 metres butterfly at a World Cup meet in Tokyo on Sunday.

The five-times Olympic gold medallist's Asian World Cup series ended in more disappointment, although he shaved nearly a second off his time from his efforts in Beijing earlier this week.

Australian Thorpe clocked 53.59 seconds, way adrift of fastest qualifier Takeshi Matsuda of Japan (51.39).

Thorpe, returning after a five-year absence, remained confident he was on schedule in his bid to qualify for next year's London Olympics.

"This week has been challenging," he told reporters. "I wish I could have done it with no one watching -- but that's unfortunately not the case."

Thorpe, who also failed to qualify for the men's 100 metre freestyle, added: "I am very comfortable with where I'm at."

The lanky Australian also pulled out of the 100 metre individual medley in Tokyo after his setback in the men's 100 metre freestyle, an event he once dominated.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston)