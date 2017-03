Five-times Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe is in a Sydney hospital fighting a "serious" infection and may not swim again, his manager told Australian media late on Tuesday.

"It's serious but it's not life-threatening," Thorpe's agent James Erskine told Australian Associated Press.

"From a competitive point of view - he will not be swimming competitively again I don't think."

