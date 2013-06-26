Missy Franklin attends a news conference after a training session for the London 2012 Olympics, in Bellerive, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Missy Franklin cruised to victory in the 100 meters freestyle at the U.S. national trials in Indiana on Tuesday, booking her spot at the upcoming World Championships in Barcelona.

Franklin, who won four golds at the London Games last year, was the star attraction on the opening night of the event, which serves as the U.S. trials for the July 19-August 4 World Championships.

The 18-year-old set a personal best, and championship record, time of 53.43 to win her race.

"Coming home, (my coach) Todd (Schmitz) told me to look at the field coming off the 50 wall and just put my head down and swim it my own way," Franklin told reporters. "That's what I did."

Shannon Vreeland finished second in 53.83, followed by Simone Manuel and Megan Romano, who all booked their ticket to Spain.

On the men's side, Nathan Adrian, who won the 100 freestyle gold in London, won his race in 48.10, a time that did live up to his expectations.

"I would have loved to be under 48, but it wasn't there tonight," he said.

Other national champions crowned on the night included Cammile Adams and Tom Luchsinger in the 200m butterfly, Katie Ledecky in the women's 800m freestyle and Connor Jaeger in the men's 1500m.

