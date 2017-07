Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's 100m Backstroke Final – Budapest, Hungary – July 25, 2017 – Kylie Jacqueline Masse of Canada reacts after winning the race and breaking the world record.

BUDAPEST, (Reuters) - Canada's Kylie Masse set a world record for the women’s 100 metres backstroke at the world championships on Tuesday.

Masse’s time of 58.10 seconds broke the previous mark of 58.12 seconds set by Britain's Gemma Spofforth at the 2009 world championships.