Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
KAZAN, Russia South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh set a world record for the men's 50 metres breaststroke in the qualifying heats at the world swimming championships on Tuesday.
The defending champion's time of 26.62 seconds broke his previous mark of 26.67 seconds, set at the world championships in Rome in 2009.
(Reporting by Rod Gilmour; Editing by John O'Brien)
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
PALERMO, Italy Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.