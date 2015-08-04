Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa celebrates after setting a new world record in the men's 50m breaststroke preliminaries at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KAZAN, Russia South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh set a world record for the men's 50 metres breaststroke in the qualifying heats at the world swimming championships on Tuesday.

The defending champion's time of 26.62 seconds broke his previous mark of 26.67 seconds, set at the world championships in Rome in 2009.

