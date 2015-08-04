Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
KAZAN, Russia Britain's Adam Peaty broke the men’s 50 metres breaststroke world record at the world swimming championships on Tuesday.
Peaty’s time of 26.42 seconds broke the previous record of 26.62 seconds set by South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh in the morning heats earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rod Gilmour, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
WELLINGTON South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.