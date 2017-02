BARCELONA The South Korean city of Gwangju has won the right to host the world swimming championships in 2019, while the 2021 edition will be in the Hungarian capital Budapest, governing body FINA said on Friday.

"The World Championship in 2019 will be in Gwangju and 2021 will be in Budapest," FINA said on their Twitter feed ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2013 event in Barcelona.

