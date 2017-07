Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary – Budapest, Hungary – July 25, 2017 – Adam Peaty of Britain reacts after he comes first.

BUDAPEST, (Reuters) - Britain's Adam Peaty broke the men’s 50 metres breaststroke world record for the second time on Tuesday.

Peaty’s time of 25.95 seconds in the world championships semi-finals eclipsed his mark of 26.10 seconds which he set in the morning's heats.

