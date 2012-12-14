Ryan Lochte of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 200m individual medley final during the FINA World Swimming Championships in Istanbul December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Ryan Lochte of the United States set a world record of one minute 49.63 seconds to win gold in the 200 metres individual medley at the world short-course championships on Friday.

Lochte, who won the 200 freestyle and 4x100 freestyle world titles on Wednesday and gold in the 4x200 on Thursday, broke the record of 1:50.08 he set in December 2010 in Dubai.

Japan's Daiya Seto took silver in 1:52.80 with Hungary's Laszlo Cseh grabbing the bronze medal in 1:52.89.

Lochte won six gold medals and one silver when Dubai hosted the short-course event in 2010. He also won five medals at this year's London Olympics including two golds.

The 28-year-old American's victory gave him his fourth 200 individual medley title in a row at the short-course worlds having also snatched gold in Shanghai (2006), Manchester (2008) and Dubai (2010).

Lochte's world record on Friday was the first at this year's event, on the third day of competition.

(Writing by Ken Ferris in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)