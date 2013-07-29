Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BARCELONA Lithuania's teenage Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte set a world record of one minute 04.35 seconds in the semi-finals of the women's 100 metres breaststroke at the world swimming championships on Monday.
The 16-year-old, who won gold at the London Olympics last year, broke the previous mark of 1:04.45 set by American Jessica Hardy in 2009.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.