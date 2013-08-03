Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte swims in the women's 50m breaststroke heats during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte (R) reacts beside Russia's Yuliya Efimova after setting a new world record in the women's 50m breaststroke semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte looks at the scoreboard after setting a new world record in the women's 50m breaststroke semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA Teenager Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record in the women's 50 metres breaststroke in her semi-final at the world championships in Barcelona on Saturday.

Meilutyte, who swam a world best in the semi-finals of the 100 breaststroke on Monday, clocked a time of 29.48 seconds to beat the previous best of 29.78 set by Yuliya Efimova of Russia in qualifying earlier on Saturday.

Efimova was swimming in the next lane to the 16-year-old Meilutyte in their 50 breaststroke semi-final and finished in 29.88.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)