Wijnaldum says consistency key for top-four ambitions
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.
BARCELONA Teenager Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record in the women's 50 metres breaststroke in her semi-final at the world championships in Barcelona on Saturday.
Meilutyte, who swam a world best in the semi-finals of the 100 breaststroke on Monday, clocked a time of 29.48 seconds to beat the previous best of 29.78 set by Yuliya Efimova of Russia in qualifying earlier on Saturday.
Efimova was swimming in the next lane to the 16-year-old Meilutyte in their 50 breaststroke semi-final and finished in 29.88.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.