Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BARCELONA American Ryan Lochte won the third 200 metres backstroke gold of his career at the world championships in Barcelona on Friday.
The decorated 28-year-old clocked a time of one minute 53.79 seconds, with Radoslaw Kawecki of Poland taking silver in 1:54.24 and Lochte's compatriot, Olympic champion Tyler Clary, bronze in 1:54.64.
Lochte, who won 200 metres individual medley gold on Thursday, is only the second man to win three 200 backstroke titles after compatriot and world record holder Aaron Peirsol, who won four in 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2009.
Lochte was champion in 2007 and at the last world championships in Shanghai two years ago.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Phil Mickelson played for the first time in nearly two decades without his faithful sidekick, but was unfazed and stayed in contention on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.