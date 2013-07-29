Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BARCELONA Australia's Christian Sprenger came from behind to beat Olympic champion and world record holder Cameron Van Der Burgh of South Africa and take gold in the men's 100 metres breaststroke at the world championships on Monday.
Van Der Burgh led at the turn at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona but Sprenger powered through to touch in a time of 58.79 seconds, with the South African just behind in 58.97.
Felipe Lima of Brazil took bronze with 59.65.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.