Australia's Christian Sprenger celebrates after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Australia's Christian Sprenger reacts upon winning the men's 100m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Australia's Christian Sprenger came from behind to beat Olympic champion and world record holder Cameron Van Der Burgh of South Africa and take gold in the men's 100 metres breaststroke at the world championships on Monday.

Van Der Burgh led at the turn at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona but Sprenger powered through to touch in a time of 58.79 seconds, with the South African just behind in 58.97.

Felipe Lima of Brazil took bronze with 59.65.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)