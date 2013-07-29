Brazil's Cesar Cielo reacts after competing in the men's 50m butterfly semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Brazil's Cesar Cielo reacts after competing in the men's 50m butterfly semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Brazil's Cesar Cielo Filho gestures after the men's 50m butterfly semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Brazil's Cesar Cielo Filho checks his time after swimming in the men's 50m butterfly final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA Cesar Cielo of Brazil won a second consecutive men's 50 metres butterfly title at the world championships in Barcelona on Monday.

The 26-year-old, a gold medallist in Shanghai two years ago, became only the second man to win the event twice after South African Roland Schoeman with a time of 23.01 seconds.

American Eugene Godsoe took silver in 23.05 and Fred Bousquet of France was third in 23.11.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)