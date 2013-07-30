REFILE- CORRECTING DATE- France's Yannick Agnel celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA Yannick Agnel of France won gold in the men's 200 metres freestyle at the world championships in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Olympic champion touched in a time of one minute 44.20 seconds, with Conor Dwyer of the United States taking silver in 1:45.32 and Russia's Danila Izotov bronze in 1:45:59.

Izotov edged American defending champion Ryan Lochte into fourth place, where he also finished in last year's London Olympics.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)