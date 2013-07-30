Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BARCELONA Yannick Agnel of France won gold in the men's 200 metres freestyle at the world championships in Barcelona on Tuesday.
The Olympic champion touched in a time of one minute 44.20 seconds, with Conor Dwyer of the United States taking silver in 1:45.32 and Russia's Danila Izotov bronze in 1:45:59.
Izotov edged American defending champion Ryan Lochte into fourth place, where he also finished in last year's London Olympics.
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.