Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Mixed 4x100m Freestyle awarding ceremony – Budapest, Hungary – July 29, 2017 – Caeleb Remel Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, Simone Manuel of the U.S. (gold) pose with medals.

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - - The United States set a world record of three minutes 19.60 seconds to win gold in the 4x100 metres mixed freestyle relay at the world swimming championships on Saturday.

The U.S. time broke the previous record of three minutes 23.05 seconds set by the American quartet at the 2015 world championships.