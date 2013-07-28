Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
BARCELONA Jeremy Stravius produced a scintillating final leg as France stormed from behind to see off the United States, Russia and Australia and steal 4x100 relay gold at the world championships in Barcelona on Sunday.
Olympic champions in London last year, the French were fourth when Stravius dived into the water but he hauled in American James Feigen, Russia's Danila Izotov and James Roberts of Australia to touch in three minutes 11.18 seconds.
The United States matched their silver from London in a time of 3:11.42 and Russia pipped Australia to the bronze in 3:11.44.
Fabien Gilot's contribution on the third leg was also significant as he was the only man to go under 47 seconds, recording a split time of 46.9 compared to Stravius's 47.59.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.