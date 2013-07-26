London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
BARCELONA Russia moved inexorably towards a clean sweep of synchronised swimming gold medals when they secured the team free title at the world championships on Friday.
Having already triumphed in five events including Monday's team technical, the Russians amassed 97.400 points with a powerful routine at the hilltop Palau Sant Jordi, site of the 1992 Olympic Games.
Spain gave the home support reason to cheer by winning silver with 94.230 points and Ukraine took bronze on 93.640 ahead of Japan.
Russia, who have dominated the sport for around two decades, can make it seven titles out of seven in Saturday's free combination event.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.