Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
BARCELONA Australia's James Magnussen can help banish the painful memories of a disappointing Olympics when the man known as "the missile" competes in the 100 metres freestyle final at the world championships on Thursday.
The defending champion in the event after his triumph in Shanghai two years ago, Magnussen was a hot favourite for gold in London last year but finished one hundredth of a second behind American Nathan Adrian and had to be content with silver.
Adrian, sixth in Shanghai, was quickest in Wednesday's qualifying ahead of compatriot James Feigen, with Magnussen fourth fastest behind Marcelo Chierighini of Brazil.
"That was all right," Magnussen told reporters.
"I saw the first semi and it wasn't very fast so I thought I'd just try and go out a bit easier in the first 50 and I felt like it was reasonably controlled and it felt pretty good," added the 22-year-old.
"I just really want to control my own race tomorrow night and I'm looking forward to racing on the big stage again."
There are four more finals on Thursday.
American Ryan Lochte can equal Michael Phelps in winning three consecutive world titles in the 200 metres individual medley, while Spain's Mireia Belmonte Garcia could claim a first gold for the host nation after going quickest in Wednesday's 200 metres butterfly semi-finals.
Fu Yuanhui of China was fastest in qualifying for the 50 metres backstroke, with compatriot and world record holder Zhao Jing lurking in fourth, and favourites Australia and United States face off in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
ZURICH Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has been barred from standing for re-election for a place on the FIFA Council, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Liverpool must treat Sunday's Premier League home game against 12th-placed Burnley the same as if they were playing a fellow top-six rival, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.