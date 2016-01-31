The Japanese city of Fukuoka will host the 2021 world aquatics championships and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will stage the 2023 edition, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) announced on Sunday.

Fukuoka will be staging the championships for the second time after being awarded the 2001 edition while Doha's championships will be the first to be held in the Middle East.

Budapest, in Hungary, had originally been earmarked to host the 2021 championships but, instead, stepped in to stage the 2017 event after the withdrawal of Mexican city Guadalajara, who cited financial problems.

Fukuoka and Doha were chosen ahead of Chinese city Nanjing for the 2021 and 2023 editions.

Dr Thani Al Kuwari, Secretary General of Qatar Olympic Committee, celebrated the winning of another major event, telling the FINA website: "Hosting the FINA World Championships for the first time in Middle East will be a great way to develop Aquatics on a global scale."

(Reporting by Ian Chadband)