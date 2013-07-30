Missy Franklin of the U.S. starts the women's 100m backstroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Missy Franklin of the U.S. (L) reacts beside Australia's Emily Seebohm after winning the women's 100m backstroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA American Olympic champion Missy Franklin won her second gold of the world swimming championships on Tuesday with victory in the women's 100 metres backstroke.

The 18-year-old powered home in a time of 58.42 seconds at the Palau Sant Jordi following Sunday's 4x100 metres freestyle relay triumph.

Australia's Emily Seebohm, second behind Franklin at the Olympics in London last year, was second in 59.06 seconds and Aya Terakawa of Japan took bronze in 59.23.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)