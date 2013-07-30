Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BARCELONA Lithuanian teenager Ruta Meilutyte won the 100 metres breaststroke gold at the world championships in Barcelona on Tuesday with a time just outside the world record she set in Monday's qualifying.
The 16-year-old Olympic champion touched in a time of one minute 04.42 seconds, seven hundredths slower than Monday's blistering effort of 1:04.35.
Yuliya Efimova of Russia took silver in 1:05.02, matching her result from the 2009 championships in Rome, and American Jessica Hardy, who held the world record before Meilutyte, bronze in 1:05.52.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.