Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte is seen underwater as she swims in the women's 100m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte (C) reacts beside second place Russia's Yuliya Efimova after winning the women's 100m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Gold medalist Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte (C) poses between silver medalist Russia's Yuliya Efimova (R) and bronce medalist Jessica Hardy of the U.S. at the women's 100m breaststroke victory ceremony during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte swims to win the women's 100m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte reacts after winning the women's 100m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA Lithuanian teenager Ruta Meilutyte won the 100 metres breaststroke gold at the world championships in Barcelona on Tuesday with a time just outside the world record she set in Monday's qualifying.

The 16-year-old Olympic champion touched in a time of one minute 04.42 seconds, seven hundredths slower than Monday's blistering effort of 1:04.35.

Yuliya Efimova of Russia took silver in 1:05.02, matching her result from the 2009 championships in Rome, and American Jessica Hardy, who held the world record before Meilutyte, bronze in 1:05.52.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)