Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BARCELONA Cate Campbell of Australia won gold in the women's 100 metres freestyle at the world championships in Barcelona on Friday.
Campbell clocked a time of 52.34 seconds, with Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden taking silver in 52.89 and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands bronze in 53.42.
American teenager Missy Franklin, who has four golds this week, was fourth.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Phil Mickelson played for the first time in nearly two decades without his faithful sidekick, but was unfazed and stayed in contention on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.