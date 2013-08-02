Australia's Cate Campbell checks her time after finishing second in her women's 100m freestyle semi-final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Gold medallist Cate Campbell (C) of Australia poses with other medallists at the women's 100m freestyle victory ceremony during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Cate Campbell of Australia won gold in the women's 100 metres freestyle at the world championships in Barcelona on Friday.

Campbell clocked a time of 52.34 seconds, with Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden taking silver in 52.89 and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands bronze in 53.42.

American teenager Missy Franklin, who has four golds this week, was fourth.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)