Ranomi Kromowidjojo of The Netherlands leaves the pool after winning the women's 50m breaststroke final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BARCELONA Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands won gold in the women's 50 metres freestyle at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Kromowidjojo, Olympic champion at 50 and 100 freestyle at last year's London Games, clocked a time of 24.05 seconds.

Cate Campbell of Australia, who won gold in the 100 freestyle on Friday, took silver in 24.14 and Briton Francesca Halsall claimed the bronze in 24.30, her nation's first medal of the championships.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)