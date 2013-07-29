Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BARCELONA Hungary's Katinka Hosszu won the women's 200 metres individual medley at the world championships on Monday as Olympic champion Ye Shiwen of China surprisingly finished outside the medals in fourth.
The 24-year-old Hosszu, sixth at the last edition in Shanghai two years ago and a bronze medallist in Rome in 2009, led on all four legs and touched in a time of two minutes and 07.92 seconds.
Alicia Coutts of Australia took silver in 2:09.39, repeating her second place from 2011, and Spain's Mireia Belmonte Garcia delighted the home support with bronze in 2:09.45.
Belmonte Garcia held off Ye on the final leg, with the Chinese failing to defend her world title and finishing fourth in 2:10.48.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.