Parts of one of the two planes which crashed during an air show are seen in the village of Dittingen, Switzerland, in this handout photo provided by Kantonspolizei Basel Landschaft on August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kantonspolizei Basel Landschaft/Handout via Reuters

One of two planes which crashed during an air show is seen in the village of Dittingen, Switzerland, in this handout photo provided by Kantonspolizei Basel Landschaft on August 23, 2015 REUTERS/Kantonspolizei Basel Landschaft/Handout via Reuters

ZURICH Two light planes collided in flight at an air show in Dittingen, Switzerland, on Sunday, killing one of the pilots, police said.

The aircraft, in a German flying group of three planes, crashed at around 0915 GMT, Basel-Landschaft police said in a statement.

One of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, was killed while the other escaped unharmed by parachute. The third aircraft was able to land safely.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.

Police photos showed debris from the two aircraft scattered in the hillside village of Dittingen.

At least seven people died when a jet aircraft ploughed into several cars on a busy road near an air show in southern England on Saturday.

