ZURICH Zurich airport was partially closed on Monday evening after receiving an unspecified threat, a spokeswoman said.

The airport shut Check-in 1 and 2 as well as Arrivals 2, and passengers were being redirected to Check-in 3, the spokeswoman said, adding that waiting time was still only about 15 minutes.

"A threat was received in the course of the evening," she said, declining to elaborate apart from saying Zurich's cantonal police were currently looking into the matter.

Swiss newspaper Blick said on its website that passengers had been evacuated from Check-in 1 and 2 at around 7:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).

A spokeswoman for Zurich's cantonal police said officers remained at the airport, but she would not describe the nature of the threat.

