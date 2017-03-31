Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street, London March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann smiles as he attends a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

ZURICH Switzerland aims to reach quick agreements on trade and other matters with Britain following its divorce from the European Union, the Swiss government said on Friday after top trade officials met.

Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann was in London where he met Liam Fox, Britain's secretary of state for international trade, to discuss future bilateral economic relations.

"The aim is to reach a follow-up arrangement for the time after Brexit as swiftly as possible, particularly on trade," it said. "Liam Fox reiterated that this was also in the U.K.'s interests and that reaching such an arrangement with Switzerland was a priority."

Neutral Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, which on Friday offered Britain talks this year on a future free trade pact.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)