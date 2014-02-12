BERN The Swiss government warned on Wednesday it is likely to post a deficit of 600 million Swiss francs (405.83 million pounds) next year because lawmakers are dragging their feet over planned spending cuts and other measures to save money.

The government ended last year with a surplus of 1.3 billion francs, after it received a share of fines against UBS for rigging Libor and sold shares of Swisscom, in which it still owns a majority stake.

However, spending cuts and other steps to lower the budget planned for this year won't get through parliament as quickly as the government had planned, making it unlikely they will come into effect before 2016. The government forecasts returning to a surplus of 600 million francs in 2016.

Recent data have shown an economic recovery is under way in Switzerland. The government raised its 2013 growth forecast slightly in December to 1.9 percent, with a further acceleration expected in the next two years, to 2.7 percent in 2015.

The Swiss government said previously is expects its budget to run a slight deficit this year because of the parliamentary delay to the planned savings measures, but that it sees a renewed balance over the next few years, provided the global economy picks up.

Switzerland's public expenditures have been kept in check with the help of a constitutional "debt brake", enacted in 2003 after government finances spiralled in the 1990s.

The debt brake compels the government to link spending plans to expected revenues and accumulate surpluses when the economy is growing, so that it has a buffer when growth stalls.

Even though it had to bail out UBS in 2008, Switzerland has recorded federal budget surpluses throughout the financial crisis. Its ratio of debt to gross domestic product is roughly 40 percent.

