ZURICH/BERNE Switzerland's low level of government debt is the envy of many of its troubled neighbours in Europe, but it poses problems for some investors who wish the federal government would be a bit less thrifty.

For six years in a row, the Swiss government has run budget surpluses, even while suffering a recession during the financial crisis when it had to bail out big bank UBS.

That may please frugal citizens. But it makes life difficult for financial sector players, including insurance companies, whose risk management rules require they match up their assets and liabilities both in terms of currency and duration.

The absence of enough bonds with long maturities is forcing insurance companies to invest abroad, exposing them to currency risks, and it may also be contributing to what some fear could be a nascent property bubble.

"There are just too few investment opportunities," said Patrick Frost, chief investment officer at Swiss Life, the country's biggest dedicated life insurer.

Because of a strict constitutional rule agreed in 2003 that limits federal spending, however, Switzerland's debt management office chief Urs Eggenberger says there are no plans to change course.

At around 35 percent, Switzerland's debt-to-gross domestic product-ratio is small compared to the 90 percent average for the neighbouring euro zone.

Highly-rated Swiss debt is beloved by safe-haven investors, and with only 91 billion francs of federal bonds and bills outstanding, yields on 10-year and 30-year bonds are close to historic lows, below 1 percent.

Since 2005, federal debt has been paid down by 20 billion Swiss francs (13 billion pounds)

At end-June, Swiss Life, with a government bond portfolio of 42 billion, held 26 percent in Swiss government debt. Zurich Insurance Group, Europe's second-largest insurer by market capitalisation and a big player in Switzerland domestically, had about 7 billion in Swiss government debt.

Even though economic growth is seen slowing to about 1.5 percent this year from about 2.5 percent in 2011, the government still expects a surplus of 1.5 billion francs for 2012 versus 2 billion last year.

Fund managers and the country's pension funds, of which there are more than 1,000 and which have nearly 400 billion francs in assets under management, are also unhappy.

"The amount outstanding of Swiss federal bonds is not enough to fulfil the investment needs of big institutional investors," said Stephan Kuhnke, head of portfolio management at Bantleon Bank.

NEGATIVE RATES AT AUCTION

Ultra-low interest rates due to the Swiss National Bank's efforts to keep a lid on the franc mean the cost of raising debt is extremely low. Short-term paper has achieved negative rates at auction, meaning investors are paying to hold it. Low borrowing costs are one reason for the government's unexpected surplus this year.

"It's clear that we want to benefit from the historically low rates," Eggenberger told Reuters, adding that about half of Swiss government bonds are held by pension funds and insurers, with a quarter held by foreigners. "Therefore we have a preference for longer maturities."

Even though the debt management office is seeking to respond to investors' needs, because the stock of federal debt is low and not likely to rise, the hunt is on for alternative investments.

High immigration and cheap mortgages have pushed residential property prices are up 20 percent since mid-2008. The central bank has in recent years warned about rising real estate prices, and SNB Chairman Jordan said this week there was no reason yet to sound the all-clear.

Another factor behind the real estate price rise may be insurance company buying.

"The problem isn't just the amount outstanding, but the meagre yields," said Karsten Linowsky, a fixed income analyst at Credit Suisse. "That's a problem for the asset-liability match up, so they go for alternatives like real estate."

About 60 percent of Swiss homes are rented rather than owned, a proportion higher than in France, Italy or Britain. Apartment buildings are often owned by insurance companies.

Swiss Life says it is the biggest private property holder in Switzerland. "It's one of the few ways of investing in long term cash flows in Switzerland," its CIO Frost said.

With choices in Switzerland sparse and the euro zone regarded as a risky investment, Swiss Life recently expanded its holdings of U.S. Treasuries.

Yet even that strategy has its limits. Analysts found fault with it, saying it generated a pile of dollar assets even though the firm has little U.S. business. And other markets are too small and illiquid.

"Few countries have developed bond markets with long enough duration. Other, smaller bond markets have problems either with taxes or with too short maturities," Frost said.

Eggenberger said he was often asked why the Swiss did not offer inflation-indexed bonds or debt denominated in foreign currencies.

"You have to make sure there's enough liquidity in the secondary market. And if the financing need isn't higher longer term, it's just not viable for us to diversify the instruments further," he said.

(Additional reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)