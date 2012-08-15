ZURICH The Swiss federal government expects to finish 2012 with an unexpected budget surplus, thanks partly to the erosion of borrowing costs by official efforts to deter investors from buying Swiss francs.

The government said on Wednesday that it expects a surplus of around 1.5 billion Swiss francs (957 million pounds), compared with its earlier projection for balanced books.

The Swiss National has increased the amount of cash in the money market as part of its campaign to fend off investors fleeing the euro debt crisis and to cap the franc's value at 1.20 per euro.

These efforts to keep Swiss industry and tourism competitive and stave off deflation have pushed yields on short-term federal debt into negative territory -- meaning investors are effectively paying the government to park their money in francs.

Even though it had to bail out flagship bank UBS, Switzerland has recorded federal budget surpluses throughout the financial crisis. It has a debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of around 40 percent.

Switzerland's public expenditures have been kept in check with the help of a constitutional "debt brake", enacted in 2003 after government finances spiralled in the 1990s.

The debt brake compels the government to link spending plans to expected revenues and accumulate surpluses when the economy is growing so that it has a buffer when growth stalls.

It recorded a surplus last year even though tax revenues fell by 800 million francs, chiefly due to a decline in income from value added taxes and income taxes as the economy lost momentum.

The federal government is predicting deficits of 400 million Swiss francs for 2013 and 300 million francs for 2014, less than originally planned after it pushed back a big increase in the military budget to 2015.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)