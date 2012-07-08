ZURICH The Swiss National Bank (SNB) must continue to defend the cap it has set on the franc as the upward pressure on the safe-haven currency is only set to rise, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"The pressure on the SNB will increase. That is why it is all the more important to defend this minimum exchange rate without compromise," Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told Switzerland's SonntagsZeitung newspaper in an interview.

"They will do that. But that doesn't come for free."

Schneider-Ammann's comments come after data published on Friday showed that the SNB's foreign exchange reserves jumped 19 percent in June as heavy selling of euros forced the Swiss central bank to sell francs to defend the cap.

Citing the risk of deflation and recession, the SNB set a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro last September after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro zone pushed the Swiss currency up 20 percent in just a few months.

Asked if the SNB would gradually reduce the 1.20 per euro limit to keep the costs of the policy under control, Schneider-Ammann said he could not imagine that.

SNB policymakers and the government have reiterated this week that the central bank can continue to defend the cap with unlimited buying of foreign currency.

The minister said again that the government had prepared contingency plans for the "horror scenario" of the collapse of the euro, although he did not expect that to happen as Europe could not afford to let the single currency break apart.

However, he said imposing capital controls would probably not help much, including negative interest rates on foreigners' Swiss franc deposits at Swiss banks.

"In the past, there were such attempts. Looking back, the impact wasn't really very big, less big than desired at least. That's why I'm sceptical. But we're examining these measures, which means we're analysing what speaks in favour and against."

Schneider-Amman said the SNB was achieving its goals of ensuring price stability and supporting the economy.

"We have no inflation and the external economy, including tourism, is supported by the 1.20," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)