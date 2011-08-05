Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann speaks during a news conference after the weekly meeting of the Federal Council in Bern June 22, 2011.

ZURICH The Swiss government has no 'pain threshold' that will prompt it to do something about the record-strong Swiss franc, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Friday.

"There's no simple pain threshold," that would force government action, he told Swiss television SF1's evening news programme.

"The government is occupied with this topic day and night," he said but declined to say what sort of measures the government might take.

Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand on Friday said he would not put up with a further appreciation of the franc, which has been soaring from one record to another against both the dollar and the euro on the back of worries about debts in the euro zone and the United States.

The SNB expects growth to slow in the latter half of the year due to the rampant franc.

Swiss business have urged the government to help them cope, as have the Social Democrats and trade unions, fearing that companies will cut jobs at home and move production abroad.

Earlier this year the government said it would boost funding for the tourism sector and export insurance. But in July it rejected the idea of imposing capital controls or granting exporters a tax break to lessen the impact of the unfavourable exchange rate.

