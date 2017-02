BERNE Switzerland should again allow its currency to trade freely once deflationary pressures ease and growth picks up, the International Monetary Fund said in its annual assessment of the Alpine economy.

Also, as part of its evaluation, the IMF said the Swiss should encourage big banks to boost their capital faster.

The Swiss National Bank imposed a cap of 1.20 per euro on the soaring safe-haven franc on September 6, citing the risk of deflation and recession.

Yet at its quarterly policy meeting last week it doubled its 2012 growth forecast to 1 percent.

