GENEVA Criticising the Swiss National Bank's policy of capping the value of the Swiss franc was an invitation to speculators to try to break the limit, Switzerland's Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Amman said on Tuesday.

"This limit is absolutely necessary to defend our economy, which relies for every second franc on the international economy," he told a news conference.

The franc has been trading very close to the cap in recent weeks, but he said the limit, set at 1.20 per euro, was "not up for discussion".

He said the government had been trying hard to make sure that politicians on the left and the right were behind the SNB's policy. The cap is aimed at averting the risks of deflation and recession.

Earlier this month, Oswald Gruebel, the former head of bank UBS UBSN.VX, and influential right-wing politician Christoph Blocher said the SNB should ultimately lift the cap.

But Schneider-Amman said even Blocher's right-wing Swiss People's Party had agreed within the last few days to stop criticising the policy publicly.

"I don't want to reply by criticising the critics," he said, before adding that he was amazed that opponents of the SNB's policy had been willing to challenge it publicly.

"It's so delicate," he said. "We do not have the right to destabilise our economy by discussing this sensitive policy publicly without being in a position of responsibility, such as the directors of the National Bank."

The situation was delicate because of the financial markets and speculators, he said.

"I have no proof but I can imagine that there are people who realise ... that within important circles in our country there are people who are not of the same persuasion and opinion (as the SNB) - that's an invitation to see if the National Bank is ready to defend the limit."

Schneider-Amman said the franc cap was one of the factors that had enabled Switzerland to increase its 2012 growth forecast, which it raised earlier on Tuesday to 1.4 percent from the previous forecast of 0.8 percent.

"That was exceptional when you look at the European economy. We depend on the countries that surround us," he said.

Switzerland's unemployment rate of just 3 percent, especially youth unemployment of 2.8 percent, was "completely incomprehensible" for countries such as France and Spain, which face youth unemployment of 25 or 50 percent, he said.

