ZURICH Swiss Economy Minster Johann Schneider-Ammann said the SNB's decision to set a minimum exchange rate target would have both a material and psychological impact.

"I'm happy that the national bank has taken this step. It's a sign to Swiss businesses that one's aware of the problems, that one helps," he told Swiss television's SF1 lunchtime news programme.

"It has a material impact and especially a psychological impact."

The Swiss National Bank shocked foreign exchange markets by setting a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro on Tuesday, knocking back a currency rally which has threatened its economy with recession.

