ZURICH The Swiss National Bank said on Wednesday it would further expand liquidity measures to counter a runaway Swiss franc, raising lenders' sight deposits to 200 billion Swiss francs from 120 billion.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MARK MITCHELL, IGM

As you can see by the reaction in the Chf crosses, the market is very disappointed with the lack of SNB direct intervention. It really is a classic case of buy the rumour sell the fact, but this time the fact was not even as impressive as the press reports.

ALESSANDRO BEE, SARASIN

It's a bit of a disappointment. There had been expectations that the SNB would set a limit on the exchange rate and now it's just expanding liquidity. and that's now being shown in the exchange rate.

The SNB is not powerless. But it needs to use the right instruments. If it wants to do something it should use strong steps, such as the lower limit.

LENA KOMILEVA, BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN

This is a disappointment as the market was expecting far more radical measures from the SNB like targeting a specific exchange rate. This is more of the same, and is inadequate in an environment where investors are seeking safe havens. This will invite more speculative flows into the Swiss franc.

(By Catherine Bosley in Zurich and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by John Stonestreet)