ZURICH Following are facts about the Swiss electoral system and its political parties.

* Switzerland or the Helvetic Confederation is formed of 26 cantons (states) each of which has its own courts, government and parliament.

The cantons are divided into a total of around 2,800 communes. Some communes have their own parliament, others use a public vote to make decisions.

* Under Switzerland's system of direct democracy the people are sovereign. Voters are invited to the polls about four times a year to cast their ballot on national or regional referendums.

Parliamentary decisions can be subjected to a vote by collecting 50,000 signatures in 100 days. A so-called people's initiative can be put to voters by collecting 100,000 signatures over an 18-month period.

* On election day, around 5.1 million voters are entitled to cast their ballot for the 200-strong National Council (lower house) and 45 out of 46 representatives in the Council of States (upper house) for a new four-year legislative period.

The lower house is elected by proportional representation and the upper house by majority vote.

* Because the Swiss population gets so many opportunities to cast their vote throughout the year, turnout at parliamentary elections tends to be low. Only 48.3 percent voted in a 2007 election. A large majority of Swiss people vote by mail ballot.

* The nation's executive is the seven-member Federal Council, elected by parliament in December. Traditionally, the three largest political parties have held two seats each, while the fourth largest has just one seat.

This arrangement is known as the 'magic formula' and ensures that decisions are made by consensus.

* In 2007, the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) notched up the best performance of a Swiss party in almost 90 years, winning 28.9 percent of the vote.

The SVP's closest rivals, the Social Democrats (SP) lost some 4 percentage points to 19.1 percent of the vote.

The centre-right Free Democrats (FDP) took 15.9 percent of the vote, while the centre-left, family-friendly Christian Democrats (CVP) were steady at 14.6 percent.

* The Conservative Democratic Party (BDP) was founded in 2008 to support Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf after she was expelled from the SVP.

* Five parties are currently represented on the seven-seat Federal Cabinet. The SP and FDP currently hold two seats, while the SVP, CVP and BDP all have one seat.

* Polls predict the SVP and the SP will increase their share of the vote to 29.3 percent and 19.9 percent respectively, while support for the FDP and CVP is seen slipping to 15.2 percent and 14.2 percent respectively. The BDP is seen taking 3.6 percent of the vote.

