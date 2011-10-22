People walk past a Swiss People's Party (SVP) campaign poster in Lausanne October 22, 2011. The poster reads 'Swiss vote SVP'. Swiss parliament elections will be held on October 23, 2011. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH A right-wing Swiss party that wants to limit the number of immigrants is hoping to win a historic 30 percent share of the votes in an election on Sunday, which could bolster its case for greater representation in the government.

Latest polls show the Swiss People's Party (SVP) is on track to scoop 29.3 percent of the vote in the parliamentary election after plastering towns and cities with posters calling for mass immigration to be stamped out.

This would mark a slight increase over 2007, when it scored the best performance of a Swiss party in nearly 90 years. Its nearest rivals, the Social Democrats (SP), are forecast to increase their share of the vote to 19.9 percent.

Focussing on concerns that immigration may threaten the country's high standard of living, the SVP has transformed itself from a small, rural party to a conservative grouping with national appeal over the last 20 years.

"The People's Party only have one theme these days: it's against everything foreign," said Georg Lutz, a political scientist at Lausanne University.

Last week the party said it had gathered the 100,000 signatures needed to call a referendum on curbing the number of immigrants by reintroducing quotas. Such a move could go against agreements it has with the European Union on the free movement of peoples.

Its policies have angered some Swiss people. The party's mascot, a goat named Zottel, was kidnapped and painted black, in protest against its anti-immigration policy. [ID:nL5E7LI4BH]

Sunday's election is for 200 seats in the lower house of parliament and 45 of the 46 seats in the upper house. The outcome influences the parties' bargaining power when the seven-seat, multi-party cabinet is selected by parliament on December 14.

Traditionally, the three largest political parties have held two seats each, while the fourth largest has just one seat.

If the SVP does well it will push its case for two seats, although there is no guarantee it will get them because parliamentarians can tactically agree to support different candidates for the cabinet, which must balance French and German speakers.

Lutz said it was hard to predict whether the other parties would be willing to give the SVP another seat.

"It's fifty-fifty. I wouldn't bet on it," he said.

The SVP's leader Toni Brunner told a Swiss newspaper the party could seek to overthrow the power-sharing system of Swiss politics by forming a coalition government with another party if it is denied a second seat.

The shape of the future cabinet is even more unclear following the resignation of Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey and uncertainty over whether popular Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf will be able to keep her seat.

(Editing by Elizabeth Piper)