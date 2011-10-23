ZURICH The right-wing Swiss People's Party lost support in a parliamentary election Sunday, paving the way for inter-party haggling as each group seeks to grab the greatest representation in the power-sharing government.

The SVP lost some 3.6 percentage points from the last election, but was still on track to be the biggest party with 25.3 percent of the vote, according to a projection by Swiss television.

The party's nearest rivals, the centre-left Social Democrats, are seen taking 17.6 percent of the vote, 1.9 percent less than in the 2007 election, though they were still set to increase by one their number of seats in parliament.

Support for the new, smaller Green Liberal Party (GLP) and Conservative Democrats (BDP) stopped the SVP'S ascent, and suggests the public is tiring of the SVP's relentless campaigning against immigration.

Horsetrading will now begin, as parties seek to form alliances to win the greatest representation in the country's seven-seat, multi-party cabinet, which is elected by parliament in December.

Traditionally, the three largest political parties have held two seats each in the cabinet, while the fourth largest has just one seat. The arrangement is known as the "magic formula" and ensures that decisions are made by consensus.

Despite being the biggest party, the SVP currently only has one seat, after it kicked out Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf following the last election. But it has been quick to stake a claim on a second seat this time around.

"We're the strongest party by some way and are entitled to a second seat," SVP leader Toni Brunner told Swiss television.

But it is far from certain whether other parties will support a second SVP candidate, as parliamentarians can tactically agree to support different candidates for the cabinet, which must balance French and German speakers.

A question mark also hangs over the fate of Widmer-Schlumpf. The success of her BDP party-- which came from nowhere to win 5.2 percent of the vote -- will bolster her bid to keep her seat, with other parties already voicing their support for the popular minister.

Swiss newspapers reported Sunday that the leaders of the Christian Democrats (CVP) and the BDP had agreed to form an alliance to support her re-election.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Andrew Roche)