Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga attends a news conference after the weekly meeting of the Federal Council in Bern, Switzerland March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH It is unclear how the European Union would respond if Switzerland follows through with a draft law for quotas on immigration from the EU, Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Friday.

"A unilateral protective clause has the disadvantage of not offering legal certainty because it is not clear how the EU will react," Sommaruga told a news conference.

Earlier on Friday, Switzerland unveiled tough draft legislation for unilateral curbs on immigration should it fail to agree with the EU by early next year on limiting the influx of foreigners.

