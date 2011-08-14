ZURICH Former Julius Baer bank manager, Rudolf Elmer, is no longer being held on remand, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday.

Elmer, former head of the Cayman Islands office of Switzerland's Julius Baer private bank, last winter handed over two disks that he said contained information on about 2,000 offshore banking clients to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Elmer was detained as Zurich police and prosecutors investigated whether he had violated Swiss banking law by handing the CDs over to Wikileaks, but he later said the disks did not contain any confidential banking data on them.

Sonntag reported that Elmer was allowed to leave the district prison of Winterthur on July 25, but that it was not clear why he had now be allowed to go, or if he will later be charged.

Last month, a judge gave prosecutors authority to continue to detain Elmer, at the prosecutors' discretion, until October 1.

The prosecutor's office of the canton of Zurich was not immediately available for comment.

