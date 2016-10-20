Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BERN A comprehensive agreement between Switzerland and the European Union covering financial services is at least several years away, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU and uses bilateral agreements to give certain industries access to the single market, although this does not include financial services.
Maurer said political hurdles - such as Switzerland's state guarantee for regional banks and regional building insurers - complicated negotiations with Brussels.
"That's why a comprehensive financial services agreement with the EU is not a topic for the coming years, or perhaps at all," Maurer told a news conference.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
MODENA, Italy Twenty billion euros (£17 billion) earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.