Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer (R) and Swiss State Secretary for International Financial Matters (SIF) Joerg Gasser attend a news conference on Switzerland's financial market policy in Bern, Switzerland October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERN A comprehensive agreement between Switzerland and the European Union covering financial services is at least several years away, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU and uses bilateral agreements to give certain industries access to the single market, although this does not include financial services.

Maurer said political hurdles - such as Switzerland's state guarantee for regional banks and regional building insurers - complicated negotiations with Brussels.

"That's why a comprehensive financial services agreement with the EU is not a topic for the coming years, or perhaps at all," Maurer told a news conference.

