ZURICH The finance chiefs of Swiss companies are increasingly doubtful of the central bank's ability to defend its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc given increasing pessimism about the euro zone debt crisis, a survey showed on Sunday.

The survey of 118 chief financial officers conducted by consultancy Deloitte between May 29 and June 18 showed that 43 percent now expect the franc to strengthen beyond 1.20 in the next 12 months, compared to 11 percent the previous quarter.

Deloitte said 37 percent saw the franc between 1.10-1.20 per euro in the next 12 months and 6 percent saw it below 1.10. The other 57 percent who saw the cap holding all saw the currency trading between 1.20 and 1.30 per euro.

The SNB established the cap last September after investors seeking safe havens from the euro zone crisis drove the franc almost to parity with the single currency, hammering Swiss exporters and threatening to tip the country into recession.

An escalation of the crisis this year has forced the SNB to print tens of billions of francs to defend the cap. That raises questions about how long it can sustain the policy without running the risk of a surge in inflation in the future or crippling losses on the trades for the central bank.

For the first time, more than half the CFOs surveyed - 55 percent - expect at least one euro zone member to leave the bloc in the next five years, up from 46 percent the previous quarter.

Almost 40 percent of the CFOs said they had prepared to some extent for the exit of a euro member or the break up of the single currency, although only 2 percent said most or all of their preparations had been finalised.

Despite the fears about the euro zone, the CFOs said they were more optimistic about the Swiss economic outlook, with 36 percent expecting a recession in the next two years, down from 65 percent at the end of 2011.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Patrick Graham)